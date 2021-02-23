New Delhi, February 23: Climate activist Disha Ravi was granted bail by the Delhi Sessions Court in the ‘toolkit’ case on Tuesday. She has been granted bail on two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. The order was reserved by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on February 20. Disha's one-day police custody with Delhi Police also ends today. A 'toolkit' is a series of guidelines suggesting how a particular aim can be achieved by charting out plans of action. It explains the topics at hand and offers suggestions that could be followed to achieve particular goals. Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: Swedish Climate Activist Backs Disha Ravi, Tweets on 'Human Rights'.

Earlier, Dharmender Rana of Patiala House Court heard the arguments of both the prosecution and defence for more than three hours and had reserved the matter for Tuesday. Ravi faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case related to the farmers' agitation. She was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13. Earlier, she was earlier sent to five days of police custody. At the end of her five-day police custody, she was produced before the Delhi High Court on Friday and was sent to three-day judicial custody.

According to reports, the Delhi Police had contended that the Google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).