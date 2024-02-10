Hit-and-Run Case in Bengaluru: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Struck by Unidentified Vehicle

In a hit-and-run case, a 62-year-old woman named Asha Rani was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle early on Saturday morning in Bengaluru.

News IANS| Feb 10, 2024 09:45 AM IST
Hit-and-Run Case in Bengaluru: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Struck by Unidentified Vehicle
Representational Image (File Photo)

Bengaluru, February 10: In a hit-and-run case, a 62-year-old woman named Asha Rani was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle early on Saturday morning in Bengaluru. The incident occurred within the limits of the Malleshwaram Traffic Police Station. Hit-and-Run Case in Jubilee Hills: Bouncer Injured After Speeding Car Hits Bike in Hyderabad, Video Surfaces

According to police, Asha Rani, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, had left her home at 5:40 a.m. and was walking towards the Mahalakshmi Layout bus stop when the incident occurred. According to the police, the unidentified vehicle hit her, and the driver fled the scene without stopping the vehicle and bothering to take her to a hospital. Punjab Hit-and-Run: Cop Thrown Up in Air After Being Hit by Speeding Car Near Checkpost in Jalandhar, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Despite being shifted to the hospital later, the victim succumbed to severe injuries. The detection of the vehicle involved in the case has become difficult due to fog and reduced visibility. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

