Chennai, October 28: DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday expressed shock at the appointment of Subbiah Shanmugam as a board member of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai.

In a tweet Kanimozhi said: "I am shocked by the appointment of Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, who stands accused of harassing his elderly woman neighbour, as a Board Member of AIIMS."

"Is this an endorsement of indecent behaviour and also an incentive for other BJP cadres to follow suit?" Kanimozhi asked. Chennai Woman Accuses ABVP President Dr Subbiah Shanmugam of Harassment, Urinating at Her Doorstep.

Shanmugam, Head of Surgical Oncology at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Government Hospital in Royapettah here also heads the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

"Two families residing in the said colony in Chennai have jointly signed a document to the satisfaction of both parties. We hope this statement puts to rest all allegations being levelled against Subbiah," said the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP.

He hit the headlines after a police complaint was initially lodged against him for harassing an old woman and allegedly urinating outside her apartment.

