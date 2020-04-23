Doctors, Nurses at LNJP Hospital in Delhi Allege COVID-19 Patients Manhandled and Threatened Them When Asked to Wait, Watch Video

Doctors, nurses at LNJP hospital (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 23: A day after the government passed an ordinance to protect healthcare workers, several doctors and staff of Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) alleged that several COVID-19 patients assaulted them after they were asked to wait. According to a 2.08 minute video released by ANI, the medical staff at the hospital said that they are facing such issues and it becomes difficult for them to deal with such patients at this crucial time when the staff is dealing with the coronaviris crisis. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Medics at the LNJP Hospital continue to have problems dealing with the coronavirus patients. A tweet by ANI quoted the medical staff alleging that a group of COVID-19 patients who were brought to the hospital through CATS ambulance today, threatened and manhandled them when the staff asked them to wait for a while. Violence Against Healthcare Professionals to be Punished, Centre Brings Ordinance Mandating 7-Year Jail, Upto Rs 5 Lakh Fine for Offenders.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH Delhi: Doctors and staff of LNJP hospital allege that a group of #COVID19 patients who were brought to the hospital through CATS ambulance today, threatened and manhandled them when the staff asked them to wait for a while. (Source: LNJP Staff) pic.twitter.com/3Cip4fSPgR — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

In the wake of the rising number of attacks on healthcare workers across the country, the government on Wednesday amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 through an ordinance to ensure safety of health workers at a time when there has been a spate of attacks on them. Any violence against health workers may now bring steep fines and even imprisonments of up to seven years.

The government said from now on, not just such violence is cognizable but also non-bailable offence. Moreover, the new ordinance also has a provision to provide compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to the property, the government said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that the LNJP Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. He also visited the hospital to take stock of its preparedness to deal with the deadly disease. "Keeping in view the emerging requirement of isolation beds, the LNJP Hospital will function as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital consisting of adequate isolation wards and beds," Vardhan had said.