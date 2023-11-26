Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 26 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing war against drugs, Punjab Police on Sunday busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket being operated by a USA-based smuggler and arrested two people with 6 kilogram heroin.

According to an official release from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, "In a big blow to the trans-border narcotic network amidst the ongoing war against drugs waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police busted the racket being operated by USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky."

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, identified the arrested drug smugglers as Mohinderpal Singh of Model Town, Hoshiarpur and Sourav Sharma of Panj Pipli Chand Nagar, Hoshiarpur.

Apart from seizing heroin, police teams have also impounded his car (PB91J5186), in which they were going to supply the heroin consignment.

CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that, following reliable inputs, associates of Jasmit Lucky have retrieved the heroin consignment sent by Pak-based smugglers from across the border and they are going to deliver it to someone.

Police teams from CIA Staff-3 under supervision of ADCP CITY-3 Abhimanyu Rana IPS conducted a special police check in the area of village Burj at Attari Road and arrested both the accused persons when they were waiting after receiving a consignment from someone in their car.

He said that, as per preliminary investigations, the accused persons were directly in touch with USA-based smuggler Jasmit Lucky and were supplying heroin across the state after smuggling from Pakistan.

CP Bhullar said that further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers.

"Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused till date," he added.

A case with an FIR dated November 26, 2023, has been registered under sections 21, 23, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar, added police. (ANI)

