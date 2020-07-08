Tezpur, July 8: Earthquake tremors were felt in Assam on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred 49 km southeast of Tezpur. Till now, there are no reports of any damage to the property. The earthquake was of 2.7 magnitude. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Jolts Guwahati and Other Parts of the State.

Earlier on June 21, residents of Guwahati and other cities in the state along with those on neighbouring states Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram felt tremors. The quake was of magnitude 5.1 with epicentre being Mizoram's Aizawal district.

On June 18, a medium intensity quake of magnitue 5 rocked northeastern states. The Regional Seismic Centre (RSC) tracked the tremor at a depth of 80 km from the earth's surface with epicentre in Mizoram's Champai.

