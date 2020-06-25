Mumbai, June 25: A fire broke out at a building in Raghuvanshi Mills of Lower Parel area in Mumbai on Thursday, June 25. To douse off the blaze, fire fighting operations are underway. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Breaks Out at a Bank in Nariman Point, Firefighting Ops Underway.

The cause behind the blaze is not yet known. The commercial building is located at the Senapati Bapat Marg. Till now there are no reports of casualties or injuries. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Reported from Open Ground Near Eastern Express Highway Along Nahur-Bhandup; Watch Video.

Blaze Engulfs Building in Raghuvanshi Mills:

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a building in Raghuvanshi Mills of Lower Parel area; 8 fire tenders are at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5PJKB7cmR8 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Video from the third firefighting incident of the day at Raghuvanshi Mill in Parel. https://t.co/kDZFzl5Aaq pic.twitter.com/dMkjzXEmnm — Mehul R. Thakkar (@MehulThakkar_) June 25, 2020

Earlier today, a similar fire broke out at a bank in Nariman Point. On Tuesday too, a level three blaze was reported at a scrap compound in suburban Mankhurd, destroying waste oil drums and other materials. No injuries were reported in both incidents.

