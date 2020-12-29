Shimla, Dec 29: Two-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar's wife Shailja died of a heart attack early Tuesday in a hospital. She was earlier diagnosed with coronavirus, doctors said.

She was undergoing treatment along with her husband and family members in Tanda Medical College in Kangra district. They were admitted on December 27.

Doctors said a day earlier as her condition worsened owing to the virus, that they had tried to shift her to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar on Sunday to enquire about their health.

