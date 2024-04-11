Lucknow, April 11: An entertainment company owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Hemant Kumar Rai, has lodged a complaint alleging that he was defrauded of Rs 1 crore invested in a film project based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The case was registered at the PGI police station on Wednesday.

TOI reported that Rai, a resident of South City, runs a company that produces songs for YouTube. In September 2023, he was introduced to Sanjay Singh of Hazratganj, Sikander Khan, and Shabbir Qureshi, both from Ahmedabad, by Singh at a hotel in Mumbai. Singh claimed they had obtained NOCs from all departments and only needed an NOC from the PMO to complete the film. He convinced Rai to invest Rs 1 crore in the project, promising a 25% profit. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Accountant Cheats Office of Rs One Crore, Loses It All in ‘Double Your Money’ Scheme; Probe Launched.

However, Rai alleges that after receiving the money, the accused did not proceed with the film production. In January 2024, they signed a contract promising to refund Rai’s investment if they failed to secure the PMO’s NOC. Qureshi issued postdated cheques worth Rs 50 lakh, which were dishonoured upon deposit. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Elderly Man Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Ends Up Losing Rs 4.4 Lakh After Receiving Call From Fake Customer Executives From Healthcare Portal App.

Rai also accused Singh of defrauding him of crores of rupees in the past under the pretext of a modelling contract and threatening him with legal cases when he demanded his money back.

SHO PGI, BC Tiwari, confirmed that an FIR has been registered under IPC 420 (cheating) and an investigation is underway.

