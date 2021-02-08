Ghaziabad, February 8: In a bizarre incident, three children in Ghaziabad survived a murder attempt after the suspect's pistol got jammed. Reports inform that after shooting the 32-year-old woman and a teenaged tutor during the robbery in the woman’s house in Ghaziabad, one of the suspects tried to open fire at woman’s three minor children, but his pistol got jammed. The incident was reported from Saraswati Vihar on Saturday night. Ghaziabad Man Thrashes Elderly Woman in Broad Daylight As Bystanders Watch; Cops Arrest Culprit After Horrific Video of the Incident Goes Viral.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the two people who were murdered were identified as Dolly Thakur and Anshu Kumari (16). Police said that Dolly’s three children suffered severe injuries, but survived. The kids have been admitted to a private hospital of which one of them is in critical condition. As soon as the incident was reported, Police launched a search operation to nab the culprits. The cops arrested two suspects in the case -- Uma Singh, a resident of Lal Quarter area of Ghaziabad, and her male friend Mohammad Sonu who allegedly shot dead the two.

Giving details about the incident, the police said that the suspect had a .32 calibre pistol with him and he shot dead the woman and the teenaged girl. Later, he tried to open fire at the three children but the pistol got jammed. He then inflicted severe injuries to the three kids with a knife. Thinking that they were all were dead, he fled the house along with his female colleague.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).