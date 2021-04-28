Panaji, April 28: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Goa, the state government has announced a lockdown in the coastal state from the evening of April 29 till the morning of May 3. The news was announced by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Goa reported as many as 2,110 new COVID-19 positive cases and 31 deaths, an official from the health department said. The latest cases and casualties have raised the tally of infections to 81,908 and toll to 1,086, the official said.

The decision to impose a lockdown in the state has been taken in wake of a surge in the second wave of COVID-19. Sawant also said, while urging people not to panic-buy. “The lockdown will be lifted on Monday,” the Chief Minister added. 50 Pc of People of Goa Got Themselves Tested for COVID-19 So Far, Says Goa CM.

Here's the tweet:

Lockdown announced in state from 29th April 7 pm to the morning of 3rd May. Essential services & industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/PXaUfT5tkG — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Goa Lockdown: Here's What is Open and Shut

Essential services and industries will be exempted from the purview of the lockdown but public transport will not be allowed.

This means essential services, like grocery stores, pharmacies, hotel and restaurant kitchens, industries will continue to remain open.

Weekly markets will not be allowed during the lockdown

Public transport will be stopped during the lockdown period.

Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Casinos are important for the tourism profile of Goa but will remain shut amid the COVID-19 surge.

Vaccination centers will function normally during the lockdown and people will be inoculated after booking an appointment.

Borders to remain open for essential service transportation

Sawant said that tourists should stay put where they are. They cannot travel during the lockdown. Tourism activity will stop for four days. Casinos will also be shut.

Sawant has also urged migrant workers not to leave the state, assuring them that the lockdown would be lifted on Monday.

Sawant also appealed to people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus and take medicines in case of COVID-19 symptoms. On April 27, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the COVID-19 situation was worsening with every passing day and hospital beds were in short supply. The Goa Congress said the mechanism to tackle COVID-19 in the state had collapsed amid a surge in cases and the chief minister and health minister were busy trying to "score brownie points against each other".

