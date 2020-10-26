Gandhinagar, October 26: The Gujarat High Court, on Monday, announced that it will begin the live streaming legal proceedings from today. it will begin with live streaming of the hearings from Chief Justice Vikram Nath's Court. Justice AS Dave Dies, PM Narendra Modi Says the Former Judge and Acting CJ of Gujarat HC Will Be Remembered for His Contributions to Legal Field.

In its Press Release, the Gujarat High Court has referred to a Supreme Court judgment which ruled that the public should be allowed to view Court hearings conducted through video conferencing. It also refers to a PIL filed by Nirma University School of Law student Pruthviraj Sinh Zala, seeking the Court to issue directives to livestream Court proceedings, keeping principles of open court and access to justice. Three Advocates Appointed as Judges of Gujarat High Court.

