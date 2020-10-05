New Delhi, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the passing away of Justice AS Dave, who was the former Judge and acting CJ of the Gujarat High Court. The Prime Minister extended condolences to his family and friends and said the former Judge will be remembered for his contributions to the legal field. "Anguished by the passing away of Justice AS Dave, former Judge as well as acting CJ of the Gujarat HC. He will be remembered for his contributions to the legal field. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti", the Prime Minister said.

Dave had served as an acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court between November 2018 and September 2019. At present, Chief Justice Vikram Nath is at the helm. Jaswant Singh Dies, PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Union Minister.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

Anguished by the passing away of Justice AS Dave, former Judge as well as acting CJ of the Gujarat HC. He will be remembered for his contributions to the legal field. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2020

Justice Anantkumar Surendraray Dave, popularly known as AS Dave, was a former judge and Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. Dave was born in December 1957 in a tribal village of Panchmahal District of Gujarat. On December 30, 1984 he was enrolled as an Advocate in Bar Council of Gujarat High Court. He served as Government Panel lawyer and also worked as Standing Counsel, Additional Government Pleader in the High Court.

Dave also appeared in various Tribunals on behalf of the Government of Gujarat. He was elevated in the post of additional Judge of Gujarat High Court on 8 October 2004 and became permanent Judge on September 25, 2006. Justice Dave was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Gujarat on November 14, 2018.

