Ahmedabad, July 11: Heavy rains lashed out Ahmedabad city on Sunday evening, causing huge traffic jams, water logging, and sending drainage water flowing back into houses in some parts of the city.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has declared a public holiday on Monday in corporation-run schools. Some private school managements too have sent messages to parents informing that schools will remain closed on Monday. Even colleges will remain closed. Gujarat: Heavy Rains Lash Ahmedabad, Schools and Colleges To Remain Close on Monday, July 11.

From 7 p.m. till 10 p.m., the city has received 105 mm rain. The highest rainfall was recorded in southwest zone 163.14 m.m., west zone 151.13 mm, northwest 133.13 mm, south zone 115.75 mm, and central Zone 105.5 mm. The north and east zones recorded less rainfall, at 61.83 mm and 61.84 mm, respectively.

A BJP leader from east Ahmedabad has informed that drainage water was flowing back in the houses in all societies in the Danilimda area. In Bhimrao Chali, there was water logging up to three feet high even in houses. Almost all underpasses like Akhbar, Mithakhali, Usmanpura, Parimal and even Makarba were closed because of water-logging.

According to the State Emergency Centre Bodeli Taluka of the Chhotaudepur has received records breaking rainfall of 532 mm between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, followed by Pavijetpur with 378 mm. Panchmahal's Jambughoda recorded 367 mm, Chhotaudepur's Kavant 363 mm, Chhotaudepur taluka 268 mm, Dang's Waghai 232 mm and Ahwa 202 mm. Other 183 talukas recorded rainfall from 1 mm to 163 mm in a day.

