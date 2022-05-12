The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam result today i.e. Thursday, May 12. The results of the GSEB HSC 12th Science were supposed to be announced at 10 am, however, the official website crashed ahead of the results.

Students who appeared for the GSEB HSC 12th Science Exams can check their results once the official announcement has been made.

However, one must note that the GSEB Gujarat board 12th Science result 2022 date and time for Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams have not been confirmed as yet.

Here's how to download the GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2022:

Visit gseb.org or gsebeservice.com

Login with roll number and other required details

Submit and download the mark sheet

The Class 12 board exam in Gujarat was held from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams in which about 5 lakh students appeared for the examinations.

