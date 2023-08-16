Nuh, August 16: In a horrifying incident, a man was robbed by a group of miscreants who cut his private parts with a knife before fleeing the scene on August 10. The police said the victim is a press operator at a private company near Khandsa village, and the incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday. A case has been registered against unidentified men after the victim filed a complaint at the local police station. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Dalit Man’s Private Parts ‘Slashed’, Pregnant Wife Beaten for Opposing Tree Felling on His Land in Etah; Accused on Run (Watch Video).

As per the media reports, Dharmendra (32), a native of Bihar, alleged in his complaint that he was attacked by three to four masked men near a 'gaushala' on the Mohammadpur road. They "demanded money from me, and when I refused, they put their hands in my pocket and took out some money. When I started running away from them to save myself, two of them caught me, and two more men came from the front," the victim said and added that they took off his pants and inflicted a cut on his genitals with a knife," he said. The victim further said the accused fled when he started screaming due to pain. After this, he called his brother, who took him home and then to the hospital. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Cuts Husband’s Private Parts With Blade in NTR for Watching First Wife’s Instagram Reels, Case Registered.

Police said a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 379-B (snatching with force), and 34 (common intention) on Saturday. "We are trying to identify the accused with the help of footage from CCTV cameras in nearby areas," SHO Sector-37 police station Inspector Aman Kumar said.

