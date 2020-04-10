Gurugram Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory Amid COVID-19 Spread, Warns Strict Action Against Violators

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Gurgaon, April 10: The Gurugram district administration on Friday made wearing of the masks compulsory for every person moving out of home for whatsoever purpose. Any person found violating the instruction will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The development comes at a time when the novel coronavirus cases have spiked across the country. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"All persons in public places like streets, hospital, officers, markets, etc. must be wearing a 3-ply mask or cloth mast compulsorily. Any person who is moving around in his personal and/or official vehicle must be wearing this masks compulsorily. No person/ official would attend any meeting/ without wearing these masks," the order said. India's COVID-19 Toll Jumps to 6,761 With 896 New Cases in Last 24 Hours, Sharpest Increase So Far.

"Anybody violating these instructions will be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and will be strictly penalised," it added. Delhi and Mumbai have already made protective masks mandatory for those stepping out.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update, Haryana has a total 201 coronavirus cases, including 23 recovered and three deaths. Gurgaon is among the worst-affected districts in Haryana with over 32 COVID-19 cases.