Faridabad DC Permits Standalone Shops, Small Shops in Residential Colonies and Villages to Open Amid Lockdown, Bars Shopping Malls From Operating

Faridabad, May 5: With the coronavirus lockdown in place, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav on Monday clarified on what is being permitted and what not, as the city comes under red zone. Yadav clearly said that there will be no restriction on opening of shops in villages, but malls will not open. The DC was also in favour of allowing industries with less than 10 workers to operate, while maintaining social distancing.

Addressing the media, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Shops & commercial establishments will open like they had, as per earlier order. Faridabad dist is a Red Zone so large market places, large market complexes won't open, only those shops which provide essential services will open." Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 42,836 With 2573 New Cases in Past 24-Hour, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Mounts to 1389.

Adding more, he said, "Standalone shops, small shops in residential colonies can open. Shops providing material to industries will open. No restriction on opening of shops in villages but malls will not open."

On the issue of industries, the DC said, "Those who want to work 'in situ' are permitted to do so. Industries with less than 10 workers don't need any permission but no movement will be allowed for their workforce. They will have to stay at the spot and work."

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus tally on Monday evening rose to 42,836 with 2573 new cases and 83 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the total cases, 29,685 are active cases, while 1389 individuals have died due to the virus.