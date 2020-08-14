Himachal Pradesh, August 14: In a tragic incident, two people were killed, three injured after three vehicles were hit by boulders in a landslide near Hanogi Temple in Mandi district on Friday morning. The vehicles were en route Kullu to supply essential goods, including vegetables.

In a similar incident, a massive landslide occurred near at Malling Top area in Kinnaur. NH-5 got blocked following the landslide and has disrupted the traffic movement. No injuries were reported. Landslide in Uttarakhand: Landslide Damages Several Shops, Blocks Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli District.

On Thursday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the landslide spot in Rajamalai in Idukki district as the death toll in the tragedy climbed to 55. The district administration informed that 15 people are still missing and rescue teams are still looking for them.

