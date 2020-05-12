Himachal Pradesh Allows Movement of People Within District Except Baddi Without Curfew Pass During Lockdown

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur (Photo Credits: AN/FileI)

Shimla, May 11: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday allowed the movement of people within a district of the state without a curfew pass. However, according to the Chief Minister's Office, there will be no relaxations in the lockdown restrictions in Baddi District, including Brotiwala and Nalagarh areas of the state.

During a meeting of deputy commissioners, and other officials of all the districts of the state through video conferencing, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur stressed on resuming economic activities. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state has chalked out a strategy to make home quarantine more efficient in Himachal Pradesh.

The state government has involved Panchayati Raj organisations and health workers on keeping an eye on people who are currently home quarantined. The step would ensure that home quarantine norms are strictly followed. According to Thakur, around 55,000 Himachal residents stranded in different parts of the country have applied for returning to the state. The Himachal Pradesh CM said that a large number of these people would be coming from red zones, so there is need to provide them institutional quarantine.

Only people coming from red zones and with influenza-like symptoms should be kept in these quarantine facilities provided by the state. The Himachal CM said that a special train carrying stranded residents of the state from Bengaluru will reach Una on May 13. Meanwhile, another special train from Goa will reach the state on May 15.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 55 on Monday. Only two have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in this state so far. Currently, there are 14 active coronavirus cases in the state.