Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Announces Salary Hike Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Assures No Lay-offs, Salary Deductions in FY21

Mumbai, April 27: Beverage maker Coca-Cola’s company-owned bottling partner Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) announced a 7-8 percent increment in salaries amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to an Economic Times report, the salary hike has been announced for its 7,000 direct employees effective April 1.

The company has further informed that there would be no lay-offs, salary deduction and job losses on account of the disruptions due to business across sectors, following the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. HCCB has 15 factories in India and makes Coke, Sprite and Thums Up, Minute Maid and Maaza have followed the same compensation norm as in 2019. Capgemini, Cognizant, BharatPe, Facebook & Others Offer Salary Hikes, Special Incentives to Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

In the middle of the rising coronavirus cases across the globe and its devastating impact on the economy, measures like salary hike and appreciation will surely boost the morale of the employees. At a time when others have resorted to layoffs, furlough, HCCB and other brands like Capgemini, BharatPe, Cognizant have taken some extraordinary steps towards the welfare of employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.