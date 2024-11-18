Hyderabad, November 18: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death after months of harassment and abuse in Balapur. The 19-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, was attacked while sleeping at her parent's house. The man reportedly used a rope to strangle her, and when her mother raised an alarm, he fled the scene. The woman was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to her injuries after undergoing treatment. Police have registered a murder case against the husband and have detained him for questioning.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the couple had been married for seven months, and their relationship had been marked by frequent tensions. The woman had been subjected to physical abuse by her husband and his mother. In the days leading up to the tragedy, the woman had sought refuge at her parent's house in Camp No 15, Royal Colony, following escalating conflicts at home. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death With Daughter From 18th Floor of Building in Cyberabad’s Narsingi, Investigations Underway.

On the night of the attack, while she was asleep, her husband allegedly strangled her, and her mother, upon witnessing the assault, immediately alerted neighbours. As per the Times of India report, the man fled the scene before anyone could intervene and was later apprehended by the police. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the victim passed away from her injuries during treatment on Sunday, November 17. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Shoots Girlfriend’s Father for Sending Her Away to US To Break Their Relationship (Watch Video).

Investigators confirmed that the woman’s death was caused by strangulation, and the husband has been detained for questioning. Authorities are examining the couple's marital issues and ongoing domestic abuse, which had been reported in recent weeks.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

