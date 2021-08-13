Hyderabad, August 13: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old mason was allegedly killed by relatives in Hyderabad on Thursday due to personal enmity. The deceased has been identified as Anjaneyulu. The incident took place in Dayanand Nagar under the limits of the Dundigal police station. The accused has been arrested. The deceased is a resident of Lenin Nagar's Jagadgirigutta. He lived there with his wife and a daughter. Hyderabad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Kid Thrashed to Death by Mother and Her Lover for Crying Continuously.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Anjaneyulu went to his relative Maisayya's house in Suraram's Dayanand Nagar. An argument broke out between Maisayya's son Gangulu and the victim.Around 12:15 am on Thursday, Gangulu called Anjaeyulu's daughter Jyothy. He alleged that Anjaeyulu was responsible for his mother's death, and he would teach him a lesson.

The argument between Anjaeyulu and Gangulu ended up in a fit fight. However, the deceased family had asked him not to harm Gangulu. "Gangulu's mother died three months ago due to unknown reasons at a relative's house. As she died shortly after meeting Anjaneyulu, Gangulu and his family suspected Anjaneyulu might have done something to her, and they bore a grudge against him," reported the media house quoting Dundigal inspector P Ramana Reddy as saying. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Allegedly Slits Girlfiriend's Throat Before Hanging Himself At Hotel.

As per the TOI report, Gangulu again called Jyothy and told him that he had broken Anjaeyulu's hands, legs and teeth. Later at around 1:40 am, the deceased's friend Shiva called Jothhy and informed her about Anjaeyulu's death. The deceased's family members reached the spot and found his body lying in a pool of blood. A police complaint was filed in the case by the deceased's family members against Gangulu. The accused was taken into custody. The police have launched an investigation into the murder.

