India-China Face-Off in Galwan Valley: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Kapil Sibal Express Condolence on Indian Army Soldiers' Deaths, Question Modi Government's Silence

New Delhi, June 16: Amid the reports of three soldiers of the Indian Army being martyred after a face-off that took place between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, opposition leaders expressed this condolence and shared their concerns. Among the leaders who condemned the killing of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army include, Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Kapil Sibal. All the opposition leader questioned Modi government's silence.

Expressing his condolence, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Received the report of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army being killed in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences." He also said that he expects a clarification on the ground reality of situation. India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley.

Here's what Akhilesh Yadav wrote:

गलवान वैली, लद्दाख से चीनी मुठभेड़ में हमारे कमांडिग ऑफ़िसर और दो सैनिकों की शहादत का समाचार मिला है. भावपूर्ण नमन. सरकार से इन हालातों में भारत-चीन सीमा पर वास्तविक स्थिति के स्पष्टीकरण की अपेक्षा है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 16, 2020

National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir -- Omar Abdullah -- took to Twitter and wrote, "If the Chinese shoot dead an Indian army colonel & two jawans during a 'de-escalation process' imagine how escalated the situation must be in the first place. This is what happens when the media propagates the government line that asking questions is anti-national."

Adding more, he wrote, "Since heard no shooting took place. The deaths were the result of violent scuffles & stone pelting. Regardless of the how & the way three Indian army personnel were killed by the Chinese in the line of duty."

Here's what Omar Abdullah said:

Since heard no shooting took place. The deaths were the result of violent scuffles & stone pelting. Regardless of the how & the way three Indian army personnel were killed by the Chinese in the line of duty. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 16, 2020

On a similar note, Peoples Democratic Part chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter, "Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!"

Here's what she wrote:

Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel! — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2020

Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Union government for failing to respond to Chinese action in Ladakh. He also took pot shot on Prime Minister's 56-inch chest.

Here's what Kapil Sibal wrote:

दो मुखी राजनीति मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ? और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं छप्पन इंच की छाती कहाँ गयी ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, reports arrived that Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides. Earlier, the Indian Army informed that during de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties, adding an officer and two soldiers died.

The Indian Army also informed that senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation. On Monday, Brigade Commander and company level talks took place in Eastern Ladakh between the two countries-India and China. The talks happened near patrolling point 14, near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.

