Delhi, April 20: Several parts of the country is reeling under scorching heat at present. Heatwave conditions have intensified in certain parts of the country with Tripura declaring a 'state specific disaster'. Earlier, this month, the India Meteorological Department predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June.

The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on April 20 and 21. The weather department also said that severe heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday. Heatwave Alert: 90% of India, Entire Delhi in 'Danger Zone' of Heatwave Impacts, Says Study.

The IMD also said that Bihar is likely to experience heatwave conditions till April 20 while some parts of the state will continue to experience heatwave on April 21 also. Parts of Odisha and Jharkhand will also be impacted by heatwave today, the weather agency said. Heatwave Advisory From Government: Labour Ministry Issues List of Directions, Asks States to Take Steps to Mitigate Heat Wave Effects on Workers in Different Sectors.

As several parts of Gangetic West Bengal saw temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the MeT has forecast heatwave conditions in pockets of north Bengal as well.

Meanwhile, in a good news several parts of the country are also expected to experience rainfall and thunderstorms which is likely to bring much needed relief from the scorching heat.

IMD has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on April 20 and 21, predicting a wet spell till April 25.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are also expected to witness rainfall and thunderstorms on on April 21 and 22.

Rajasthan is likely to witness isolated thunderstorm/duststorm during the next 24 hours while light to moderate isolated rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days, the IMD said.

