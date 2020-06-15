Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Indian High Commission Officials Missing in Islamabad: MEA Takes Up Matter with Pakistan

News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 12:26 PM IST
Indian High Commission Officials Missing in Islamabad: MEA Takes Up Matter with Pakistan
Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 15: India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up the matter of missing Indian High Commission officials with Pakistan, sources said on Monday. The two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad have been missing and untraceable for last few hours.

Recently, ANI had reported how Pakistan's spy agency ISI had been tailing and harassing Indian officials in Pakistan and had also increased their presence around the Islamabad residence of Gaurav Ahluwalia, the acting High Commissioner of India to Pakistan. Two Indian Officials Working With Indian High Commission in Islamabad in Pakistan Missing: Reports.

The incident came days after two Pakistani officials at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were deported for espionage activities in India. South block is closely watching the developments, sources added. The Indian mission in Islamabad has also lodged a complaint with local authorities and taken up the matter with Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This incident is likely to cause a further dip in the already tenses India-Pakistan relations.

