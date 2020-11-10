Mumbai, November 10: India's coronavirus tally has surged to 85.91 lakh on Tuesday with 38,074 new cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 1,27,059 with the addition of 448 new deaths in one single day.

The total active cases have touched 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the past 24 hours. The number of cured cases have improved to 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the same time frame. The number of new cases has seen a decline over the past few days, but the government has asked people to exercise caution and not take it highly. Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective in Phase 3 Trial, Likely to File for Emergency Use by November-End.

India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 86 Lakh

With 38,074 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,91,731. With 448 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,059 Total active cases are 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/W0SUtgqE84 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

The confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe surpassed 50.7 million, including more than 1.26 million deaths on Monday. Globally, the COVID-19 situation has deteriorated as the US crossed 10 million cases and appears poised to hit record hospitalisations later this week, with numbers soaring in populous Midwest states and along the Mexico border. President-elect Joe Biden announced a new 13-member coronavirus task force and warned of a “dark winter” ahead as the disease spreads unabated.

Pfizer Inc on Monday said that its experimental coronavirus vaccine, in collaboration with German biotech firm BioNTech, is more than 90 per cent effective in preventing the Covid-19 infection. So while this surely could be a major breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus, but Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine would not be available in the local pharmacies for the general public any time soon.

