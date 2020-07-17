New Delhi, July 17: The Registrar General’s Sample Registration System (SRS) on Thursday stated that India's maternal mortality ratio declined to 113 in 2016-18 from 122 in 2015-17 and 130 in 2014-2016. The finding was released in its special bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2016-18.

According to a report, published by The Hindu, United Nations' target of 3.1 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) aims to reduce the global MMR to less than 70 per 1,00,000 live births. As per the survey, India's mortality rate has gone down by 7.4 per cent compared to the 2015 -17 study. No Coronavirus Patient Under Home Isolation in Delhi Has Died in July: Study.

The bulletin noted, "Maternal mortality in a region is a measure of reproductive health of women in the area. As per the World Health Organization, maternal death is the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy or its management."

Among other details, the Registrar General’s SRS said that

MMR of various States according to the bulletin includes Assam (215), Bihar (149), Madhya Pradesh (173), Chhattisgarh (159), Odisha (150), Rajasthan (164), Uttar Pradesh (197) and Uttarakhand (99). The southern States registered a lower MMR — Andhra Pradesh (65), Telangana (63), Karnataka (92), Kerala (43) and Tamil Nadu (60). It is to be known that MMR is defined as the number of maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).