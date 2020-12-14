New Delhi, Dec 14: India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices jumped to 1.55 per cent in November from a rise of 1.48 per cent in October .

"The rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (1.55 per cent) (provisional) for the month of November, 2020 (over November, 2019) as compared to 0.58 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement on WPI said. Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Holds 1st Pre-Budget Talks with Top Industrialists.

On a sub-segment basis, prices of manufactured items remained at elevated levels with a rise of 2.97 per cent from 2.12 per cent reported for September and (-) 0.84 per cent recorded during October 2019.

The expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 per cent of the WPI's total weightage, increased to 2.72 per cent.

