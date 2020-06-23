New Delhi, June 23: On the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra today, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the people of the nation. He said, "I wish that this journey filled with reverence and devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen."

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, is one of India’s biggest religious festivals, in the temple town in Odisha amid the coronavirus pandemic. Usually on this day, millions of devotees gather in Puru, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak this year, people will not be allowed after the Supreme Court placed several conditions, including the imposition of a curfew in Puri during the festivities. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Live Streaming on OTV and DD Odia: Watch Online Telecast of Puri's Chariot Festival From Home During Lockdown.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि श्रद्धा और भक्ति से भरी यह यात्रा देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। जय जगन्नाथ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2020

On Monday, a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, said in its order that each chariot would be pulled by not more than 500 people, including officials and police, and there has to be an interval of one hour between pulling of the chariots. The Odisha government also conducted coronavirus testing of all the people who would be pulling the chariots.

