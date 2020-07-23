Srinagar, July 23: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu on Thursday announced the launch of a major programme under which a 100 per cent makeover will be given to the road network of the Union Territory. The announcement comes in the backdrop of complaints about the poor condition of the roads made to the Lt. Governor during his tours as a part of his outreach programme.

An official statement said following a detailed discussion with his advisors, Murmu approved a programme for 100 per cent macadamisation of all roads in J&K, including 11,000 kms of fair-weather roads."A committee comprising of the Financial Commissioner (Finance), Principal Secretary (R&B), Secretary (Planning) and Secretary (Rural Development) has been constituted which will prepare a roadmap and a financing plan for ensuring 100 per cent macadamisation of all roads in Jammu and Kashmir in a time-bound manner. Jammu and Kashmir: Admin Imposes Complete Lockdown in Red Districts of Kashmir Division Till July 27.

"The committee has been directed to submit its report by August 10. "In the meanwhile, the Lt. Governor has announced Rs 200 crores to the Public Works Department as the first tranche so that the macadamisation work on priority roads can commence.

"Prioritisation of roads for macadamisation work will be done by a Committee at the district level, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner with the Executive Engineer, PWD and assistant commissioner development as its members. The prioritisation criteria will include when was a road last macadamised, whether it was part of the grievances presented before Lt. Governor during his outreach tours, the present quality of the road and other similar factors", the statement added.

