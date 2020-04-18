Jammu And Kashmir: Three CRPF Personnel Killed By Terrorists in Sopore Area of Baramulla District; Search Operation Underway

Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo Credits: IANS|File)

Baramulla, April 18: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were martyred in a terrorist attack in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. According to reports, terrorists open fire at a joint party of CRPF and police personnel at the Noorbagh area near Ahad Bab’s crossing. In the incident, two jawans were also injured. CRPF Jawan Martyred in Terrorist Attack in Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag District.

The CPRF personnel who lost their lives in Sopore terrorist attack have been identified as 42-year-old Rajeev Sharma from Vaishali in Bihar, 38-year-old CB Bhakare from Maharashtra's Buldhan and 28-year-old Parmar Stayapal Singh from Sabarkantha in Gujarat. Jammu and Kashmir: 5 LeT Terrorist Associates Arrested in Sopore.

The injured were immediately taken to nearby SDH hospital where two paratroopers were declared dead on arrival. Another CRPF man succumbed to his injuries moments later.

The terrorists had attacked a CRPF vehicle on duty at Sopore. Soon after the incident, a search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.