Srinagar, April 10: Two teenage girls reportedly escaped molestation on Monday by jumping out of a moving car in J&K's Kupwara district. The Kralgund police station received information that two teenage girls had sought lift from a private vehicle at Rasripora to go to Watergam.

On boarding the vehicle, the driver and another person attempted to molest the girls upon which they jumped out of the car at Rasripora, the police said.

Based on this information, an FIR under the relevant sections of law has been registered at the Kralgund police station. "In public interest, parents and guardians are urged to counsel their children and wards to avoid taking or accepting lift from strangers," the police said.

