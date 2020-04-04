Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During Encounter in Kulgam District

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, April 4: Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The two terrorists have been reportedly killed in the gunfight with security forces which began in the early morning of Saturday in Kulgam district. Giving details about the encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that the operation, in which the security forces too are taking part, was launched based on credible inputs.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. “The operation based on a credible police input was launched this morning. Two terrorists reportedly killed so far. Exchange of fire is going on," an update on the earlier tweet by the J-K Police read. Jammu and Kashmir: Top Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Haroon Wani Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Doda District.

Two terrorists reportedly killed so far; Exchange of fire between security forces & terrorists is underway: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t.co/NW3NP7FFdw — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, there were reports that an encounter broke out between a team of police, security forces and a group of terrorists in Hardmand Guri, Manzgam in the Kulgam district. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that "same group of terrorists trapped who killed three civilians recently".

Earlier this month, security forces had killed two terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.