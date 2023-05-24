Chandigarh, May 24: Gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead in broad daylight by three masked assailants in Punjab's Amritsar city on Wednesday. Punjab: Gangster Sukha Barewalia Shot Dead by Assailant in Ludhiana.

Prima facie it seemed to be a gang rivalry, said the police. Singh, who belonged to the Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, was on bail. Rajasthan: Gangster Raju Theth Shot Dead by Five Men in Front of His House in Sikar (Watch Video).

Gangster Jarnail Singh Shot Dead

Gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead in broad daylight in Sathiala village of #Amritsar today by some masked unknown shooters. pic.twitter.com/tTlJUxpl6i — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 24, 2023

Senior police officials rushed to the spot to investigate the case. The armed assailants fired 20-25 bullets at Jarnail Singh, who was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).