Bengaluru, December 19: Apple Inc on Staurday issued a statement on violence at the iPhone manufacturing facility of the Wistron Corporation in Kolar that occurred on December 12. It has put the Taiwanese manufacturer on probation and added that Wistron will not receive any new business until it takes all the necessary corrective actions. " Our preliminary findings indicate violations of our Supplier Code of Conduct by failing to implement proper working hour management processes. We have placed Wistron on probation & they'll not receive any new business from Apple before they complete corrective actions," said the US giant. Karnakata Apple iPhone Plant Violence: Wistron Removes Its India Vice-President, Apologises to Workers.

"Apple employees and independent auditors hired by Apple have been working around the clock to investigate issues which occurred at Wistron’s Narasapura facility (in Karnataka)," the firm said in the statement. Adding that company's employee and independent auditors will monitor Wistron Corporation's progress on the necessary corrective action. "Our main objective is to make sure all workers are treated with dignity & respect, & fully compensated promptly," said Apple Inc. Karnakata Apple iPhone Plant Violence: Wistron Reports Damages Worth Rs 52 Crore After Initially Claiming Rs 440 Crore Loss.

Earlier today, Wistron Corporation has removed the Vice-President of its Indian Business in wake on the December 12 violence. It also apologised its employees and added, "Our top priority is to ensure all workers are fully compensated immediately & we're working hard to achieve that."" We've established an employee assistance program for workers at the facility. We're working diligently on corrective actions to ensure it doesn't happen again," it added.

The incident had at the Kolar manufacturing facility on December 12. Established on 43 acres, Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Kolar is around 60 km from Bengaluru. The facility is reportedly used to manufacture Apple's smartphone iPhone SE, Internet of Things (IOT) products and biotech devices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).