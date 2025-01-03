Belagavi, January 3: In a disturbing incident in Belagavi, police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her 50-year-old husband. She is accused of smashing his head with a stone, dismembering his body in 2 pieces, and disposing of the parts in a nearby agricultural field. In her confession, she said, "I killed him because he attempted to rape our daughter after I refused to sleep with him that night."

On the night of the incident, the victim, heavily intoxicated, had fallen asleep. It was then that the woman, in a state of shock and fear, took drastic action in response to his alleged attempt to assault their daughter. Early the next morning, villagers discovered dismembered body parts scattered across an agricultural field and immediately alerted the police. Upon investigation, authorities confirmed that the body belonged to the man from the same village. Belagavi Shocker: Neighbours Accuse Woman of Prostitution; Beat, Tear Her Clothes in Public and Recorded Act on Mobile Phones.

When the police questioned the wife, she eventually admitted to the crime, revealing that she had acted in defence of her daughter after the assault. The accused revealed that both she and her daughter had endured years of mental torment and physical abuse at the hands of her husband, which ultimately drove her to take such drastic action. She also shared that the couple had married when she was just 12 years old. Belagavi Shocker: Man Attacks Nurse With Machete Inside Hospital for Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Karnataka, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The accused confessed to accepting her crime, "I killed him as he tried to rape our daughter when I refused to sleep with him in the night.” She also described the torment she and her daughter had endured from her husband’s constant harassment for money to buy alcohol."

“My husband was a drunkard who often used to harass me for money and when I would tell him that I did not have any money he would force me to sleep with other men for money and give it to him ,” she added

Execution of the Crime

The accused explained that after killing her husband, she dismembered his body into two pieces to make it easier to transport. She placed the body parts in two plastic drums and, in the dead of night, rolled them alone to a nearby agricultural field. There, she discarded the body parts. She then washed the drums and dumped them into an open well nearby. Along with the drums, she also tied up a bloodstained bedsheet and mattress with rope and threw them into the same well.

To cover her tracks, she turned off her husband's phone and washed the blood-stained stone she had used to kill him, hiding it in a shed. She also burned the clothes she had been wearing at the time of the crime and disposed of the ashes in a roadside public garage bin.

Aftermath of Crime

The authorities charged the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). These included Section 101 for murder and Section 238 for the concealment of evidence. The charges reflect the gravity of the crime and the efforts made by the accused to cover up the brutal act. The investigation is ongoing as the police continue to gather further details regarding the incident.

