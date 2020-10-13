Delhi, October 13: Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital have informed that they will go on a week-long strike starting from Wednesday, alleging non-payment of salaries over the past few months.

Last month, the nurses of Kasturba Gandhi hospital were agitating over non-payment of salaries. The doctors and nurses have been mentally harassed and with financial instability. Doctors Salaries Delayed as Funds Are Not Provided by Delhi Govt, North MCD Tells High Court.

Delhi: Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital says they will go on a week-long strike starting tomorrow, alleging non-payment of salaries over last few months. pic.twitter.com/jbx5RAEiVj — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

The staff was last paid in May. Last month, the nursing staff abstained from work for two hours daily to demand pending salaries, which they claimed have been due since June this year. The paramedics, sanitation team had also joined the nurses in their strike.

