Kochi, August 6: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Kerala on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. The weather agency has issued a red alert, which means an extremely heavy rainfall warning, for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts for today, August 6. Incessant rains wrecked havoc in the southern state since August 4 especially in Idukki, Wayanad and Palakkad districts. On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to be vigilant as weathermen predicted widespread showers in the state. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

The IMD has issued a red alert for extreme heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) for Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday and orange (6 cm to 20 cm) for various other districts in the state. Along with very heavy rainfall, IMD forecast also states that Kerala is likely to witness landslide, flooding, mudslides in the coming days. Orange alerts have been issued in the 5 districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod from August 4 to 8.

Here's the tweet:

Kerala: India Meteorological Department has issued Red alert extremely heavy rainfall warning for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts today. — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

On August 5, three people died in Kerala in rain-related incidents as the heavy spells continued for the second day on Wednesday. In the wake of the current weather conditions, the Chief Minister ordered district authorities to remain alert and take all necessary steps to face any eventualities.

The IMD had said that the formation of low pressure areas over North Bay of Bengal and said heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala from August 4 to 8. IMD informed that Mananthavady in Wayanad district recorded the maximum of 15 cm of rainfall, while Munnar and Myladumparain Idukki reported 12 cm and 11 cm respectively. Ottapalam in Palakkad and Vythiri (Wayanad) recorded 10 cm each as per the readings recorded at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

