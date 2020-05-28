Kerala Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 84 Coronavirus Cases, State Tally Crosses 1000-Mark

Healthcare workers in Kerala (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28: Kerala has reported 84 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. This is the sharpest ever single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases reported in Kerala. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 1000-mark. The state's coronavirus tally now stands at 1,088, including 526 active cases. Kerala Airport Authorities Not Asking For Aarogya Setu App from Domestic Passengers Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

With migrant workers returning from within the country and overseas, the number of coronavirus cases in Kerala has risen. Out of the 84 new COVID-19 cases, 48 came from other states and 31 are foreign returnees. Five contracted the deadly virus after coming in contact with infected persons. Of the 84 fresh cases, 18 are from Kasargod district, 16 from Palakkad, 10 from Kannur and 8 from Mallapuram. Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Deaths Due to Coronavirus, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 1,897.

Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts reported seven new cases each. Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta recorded six COVID-19 cases each. Kottayam reported four new cases. One each case was reported from Kollam, Idukki and Alappuzha. CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that Kerala was expected to witness a rise in cases with arrivals of people from outside the state.

"With people returning to the state, Kerala has entered the next phase of COVID-19 prevention and containment. There is a spike in the number of cases," Vijayan had said. "We reiterate that we will receive all who want to return, but the only condition is all have to intimate us and get registered. From tomorrow (Thursday) onwards, we have decided to increase testing and we will be doing 3,000 tests," he had added.