Ernakulam, January 2: In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children before attempting suicide in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Joyamol and her two sons, eight-year-old Lakshmikanth and four-year-old Ashwanth. The incident took place at KP Vallon Road in the district. The 41-year-old man, Narayanan, lived with his family in a rented apartment at KP Vallon Road. He is a native of Tamil Nadu. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Son by Banging Him on Floor at Sanpada Railway Station Platform After Fight With Wife.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Narayanan was found with allegedly self-inflicted wounds. He was immediately rushed to a hospital. Narayana’s condition is reported to be stable. The incident surfaced Joyamal’s brother went to the house around 9 am. He found that his sister and nephews were lying motionless while Narayanan had severe injuries.

As per the report, the man gave sleeping pills to his wife and kids. He then strangulated himself. “The man strangled them with shoelaces after finding that the sleeping pills were ineffective. He too had taken the sleeping pills and tried to strangulate himself as well. He then cut his neck and hands. It seems like he used a razor blade to cut himself,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. Bengaluru Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Stabs Son to Death After Heated Argument Over Business-Related Issues.

The man took the extreme step as he was going through a financial crisis. The man was a wholesale dealer of flowers. The man had even asked for money from his brother-in-law but did not get any help. A murder case has been registered against Narayanan. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

