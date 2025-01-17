Chennai, January 17: In a shocking incident, a couple was found exploiting their minor daughter by forcing her into sex work and uploading her intimate photos and videos online for financial gain in Chennai's Raja Annamalai Puram. The horrifying case came to light when the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) filed a complaint, prompting an investigation. Acting on the complaint, the police seized the father's phone, which contained secretly recorded obscene videos and photos of minor girls, leading to the couple’s arrest.

As reported by the Times of India, the police tracked the couple, a businessman and his wife, after obtaining data from a subscriber. Upon questioning the accused, the police seized the businessman’s mobile phone, which contained several disturbing video clips of minor girls, most of which were shot surreptitiously, seemingly without the victim's consent. The investigation revealed that the man had filmed his own daughter after coercing her into sex work. Chennai Shocker: Woman Slits Throats of 2 Sons, Attempts Suicide After Family Feud; 1 Child Dead.

Further investigation uncovered that the couple had been exploiting not only their daughter but also other minor girls by selling explicit photos and videos online. The father’s phone revealed a collection of such material, which had been monetised through various online platforms. According to the police, the footage of the daughter was filmed under duress, with the connivance of his wife, and was sold for financial gain. Chennai Shocker: Tuition Teacher Elopes with Class 9 Boy, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

The police seized several electronic devices from their house, which were sent to a forensic lab for detailed analysis. While the couple has now been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the law, including the POCSO Act, the victim has been provided with shelter at a government home, where she is undergoing counselling to deal with the trauma.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).