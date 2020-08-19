Mumbai, August 19: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the opening session of the Naval Commanders Conference today. The conference would focus on discussing ways to optimise joint planning structures, Tri-Service Synergy, and operational readiness of the Indian Navy.

Maharashtra, on Tuesday, reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths. A total of 422 people succumbed to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. So far, 20,687 have lost their lives due to the virus in the state. Maharashtra also reported 11,119 new COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 AM on August 30. PM Modi has invited people to share their ideas for the upcoming episode of 'Mann Ki Baat’. Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme being addressed on the last Sunday of every month by Prime Minister Modi at 11 am. This will be the 68th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme.

