Spike of 68,898 cases and 983 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,05,824 including 6,92,028 active cases, 21,58,947 cured/discharged/migrated and 54,849 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Total number of samples tested up to 20th August is 3,34,67,237 including 8,05,985 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for COVID-19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.
"When we play, we give our blood & sweat for nation. No better appreciation than being loved by people of this country & country’s PM. Thank you PM for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude," Suresh Raina responds to PM Narendra Modi's letter to him after he announced his retirement last week.
West Bengal: Siliguri observes bi-weekly lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The state will observe complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August.
West Bengal: Siliguri observes bi-weekly lockdown to contain the spread of #COVID19.
The state will observe complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August. pic.twitter.com/w6HvVo14Sv— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020
Joe Biden, former VP, officially accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for the US Presidential elections 2020.
Janmejai Singh, BJP MLA from Sadar, Deoria passed away last night due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old.
New Delhi, August 21: The outbreak of COVID-19 continues to remain a top concern across the nation, with the numbers rising to an all-time high of over 69,000 on Thursday. The health experts have spotted a silver line amid the rising cases as the positivity rate has begun to decline in India for the first time since the outbreak. The case fertility rate is also at its lowest so far at 1.9 percent. Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says 'We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam Without Harming Muslims'.
"Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day. This is bolstered with all States/UTs testing more than 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO (World Health Organisation)," said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
On the international front, the further drifting of China towards Pakistan remains a top news. After being reportedly snubbed by Saudi Arabia, where visiting Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa failed to secure a meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Imran Khan said China is the country's only all-weather ally.
Subsequently, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent to Beijing on an urgent visit. The official trip, 3-day long, begins from today. Stay tuned here for all the live breaking news and alerts, along with major updates related to coronavirus for August 21, 2020.