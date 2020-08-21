New Delhi, August 21: The outbreak of COVID-19 continues to remain a top concern across the nation, with the numbers rising to an all-time high of over 69,000 on Thursday. The health experts have spotted a silver line amid the rising cases as the positivity rate has begun to decline in India for the first time since the outbreak. The case fertility rate is also at its lowest so far at 1.9 percent. Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says 'We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam Without Harming Muslims'.

"Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day. This is bolstered with all States/UTs testing more than 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO (World Health Organisation)," said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

On the international front, the further drifting of China towards Pakistan remains a top news. After being reportedly snubbed by Saudi Arabia, where visiting Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa failed to secure a meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Imran Khan said China is the country's only all-weather ally.

Subsequently, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent to Beijing on an urgent visit. The official trip, 3-day long, begins from today. Stay tuned here for all the live breaking news and alerts, along with major updates related to coronavirus for August 21, 2020.