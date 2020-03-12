Madhya Pradesh: Hoardings put up near BJP party office in Bhopal to welcome Jyotiraditya Scindia. He joined the party yesterday in Delhi, in the presence of party president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Rupee plunges 82 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in early trade. The drop came after Sensex tumbled down 1,821.27 points to 33,876.13 in opening session; Nifty tanks 470.35 pts to 9,988.05. On Thusrday, Sensex opened at 33,989.16, down by 1708.24 points while Nifty was at 9,939.40, down by 519.00 points. Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) President Parvez and Secretary Illiyas, in connection with alleged PFI-Shaheen Bagh link. Delhi Police to brief the media today on Delhi Violence.

Mumbai, March 12: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has touched 60 and there were two confirmed cases for the first time in Mumbai on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra has shot up to 11. The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the closure of all public and private educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities till March 31, 2020.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the country will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. According to an ANI tweet, the new rules will go into effect from Friday at midnight. The decision has been taken by the government to confront a growing public health crisis.

IPL Governing Council meeting to be held on 14th March over coronavirus situation and IPL 2020. The deadly coronavirus has claimed Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that all the existing visa of foreign nationals, except for diplomatic, official, United Nations, international organizations, employment or project visas have been suspended till April 15, 2020, on the back of the global outbreak of coronavirus.

