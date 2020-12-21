Mumbai, December 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday spoke against imposing night curfew or lockdown in the state as the coronavirus situation is under control, though not completely. Addressing people of Maharashtra through a live webcast, Uddhav Thackeray stressed that wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, said, "Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India."

The United Kingdom’s plan of easing COVID-19 restrictions over Christmas has been disrupted with the emergence of a new strain of the virus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that situation in the country was deteriorating rapidly, especially in Southeast England, East of England as well as London, despite the tight restrictions placed across the country.

PM Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on Sunday. His visit to the gurdwara came a day after Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary was observed.

