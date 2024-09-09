Apple on Monday launched its iPhone 16 series devices, the first from the company to natively integrate GenAI features, branded Apple Intelligence, as well as the tenth generation Apple Watch and new AirPods.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the March 1 blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe has revealed that two main accused - main planner Abdul Matheen Taha and bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib - were also behind a failed improvised explosive device (IED) attack at the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, on the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22, the agency said on Monday.
The Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 20 candidates for the Haryana assembly polls on October 5, signalling potential issues in alliance talks with Congress. Key candidates include Haryana unit vice president Anurag Dhanda, running from Kalayat, and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. The deadline for filing nominations for the 90-member assembly is September 12.
In response to a suspected Mpox case in Delhi, the Indian Health Ministry has directed states and union territories to enhance screening, testing, and isolation measures. The ministry's guidelines include setting up dedicated isolation facilities and conducting detailed contact tracing.
The Supreme Court has urged doctors involved in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital strike to resume work by 5 PM tomorrow, September 10, assuring no adverse action will be taken. However, it warned that disciplinary measures could follow if the strike continues beyond the deadline. The case hearing has been adjourned to September 17.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi engaged in bilateral talks in Delhi on September 9. The discussions held at Hyderabad House aim to enhance strategic and economic cooperation between India and the UAE.
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev said that NSA Ajit Doval's visit to Russia has multiple objectives, including his participation at the BRICS NSA meeting. He also said that NSA Doval will carry some messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian National Security Advisor and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At least 48 people were killed after a gasoline-laden tanker exploded on a busy highway in Niger, officials said. The ill-fated tanker had a head-on collision with an oncoming truck laden with cattle along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai highway, causing the gasoline tanker to explode.
New Delhi, September 9: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to travel to Moscow this week for crucial discussions aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to sources. This diplomatic move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to Russia and Ukraine, where he met with leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. Modi emphasized India's commitment to a political and diplomatic solution to the ongoing war during his August 27 phone call with Putin after his visit to Kyiv.
In domestic politics, discussions over seat-sharing between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections continue as the nomination deadline approaches on September 12. Manipur School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on September 9 and 10 Amid Deteriorating Law and Order in State.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha expressed hope for an alliance, but acknowledged that talks would conclude soon, leaving the possibility of going solo if a "win-win" solution isn’t reached. Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh Meets Governor L Acharya Amid Fresh Incidents of Violence in State That Killed 7 People (Watch Video).
Meanwhile, Congress has released its second list of nine candidates, fielding Birender Singh’s son against JJP leader Dushyant Chautala. As the election race heats up, the Haryana Sikh Sammelan, organized by the Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal (HSED), made waves by calling for a "no vote, no note" stance towards political parties that neglect Sikh rights. The Sammelan also launched a movement aimed at freeing Gurdwaras from state government interference.