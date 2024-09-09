New Delhi, September 9: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to travel to Moscow this week for crucial discussions aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to sources. This diplomatic move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to Russia and Ukraine, where he met with leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. Modi emphasized India's commitment to a political and diplomatic solution to the ongoing war during his August 27 phone call with Putin after his visit to Kyiv.

In domestic politics, discussions over seat-sharing between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections continue as the nomination deadline approaches on September 12.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha expressed hope for an alliance, but acknowledged that talks would conclude soon, leaving the possibility of going solo if a "win-win" solution isn't reached.

Meanwhile, Congress has released its second list of nine candidates, fielding Birender Singh’s son against JJP leader Dushyant Chautala. As the election race heats up, the Haryana Sikh Sammelan, organized by the Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal (HSED), made waves by calling for a "no vote, no note" stance towards political parties that neglect Sikh rights. The Sammelan also launched a movement aimed at freeing Gurdwaras from state government interference.