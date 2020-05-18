Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines in Karnataka: No Entry of People From Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Till May 31, Trains, Buses to Run Within State, Says CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 18: With the Centre on Sunday announcing guidelines for the fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown, the Karnataka government announced several relaxations in the state. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that road state transport corporation buses along with private buses will run will run across the southern state. Yediyurappa said all shops will be allowed to open and all trains running within the state will be allowed during lockdown 4.0. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

The Chief Minister announced that Karnataka will not allow entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Yediyurappa announced that strict lockdown measures will be in place in containment zones. During a briefing on the first day of lockdown 4.0, Yediyurappa said all economic activities will be permitted in the state except for red zones. He said Sundays will be total lockdown across the state and home quarantine measures will be strengthened.

Take a Look at the Decisions Taken by CM BS Yediyurappa:

We have decided not to allow entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31st: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/TlHKTJYwLg — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

The Centre on Sunday extended the nation-wide lockdown for another 14 days till May 31 and warned of strict action under the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code if the fresh guidelines are not followed. This is the fourth time the lockdown has been imposed in the country. The nationwide lockdown was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4 with an aim to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.