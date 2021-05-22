Chennai, May 22: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced extension of total lockdown in the state for a week. The ongoing lockdown was supposed to end at 4 am on May 24. The extension of total lockdown in Tamil Nadu was announced after CM Stalin's meetings with the government-constituted panel of doctors and public health experts and with the multi-party group of MLAs on the COVID-19 situation in the state. Tamil Nadu to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Free of Cost for Those Above 18 Years.

In order to prevent panic buying, Stalin announced shops will remain open till 9 pm today and tomorrow so that people can purchase and stock essential items for the coming week. The Chief Minister also said that all public and private buses will be allowed to ply today and tomorrow. Pharmacies will remain open and supply of milk, drinking water and newspapers will continue during the lockdown. Here's a list of services that will remain open or shut during the lockdown period. MK Stalin Announces Rs 4000 COVID-19 Relief for Over 2 Crore Families, Tamil Nadu Govt to Bear Treatment Cost of Coronavirus Patients; 5 Big Decisions Taken by CM on Day 1.

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: What Will Remain Open

E-commerce activities for supply of food, groceries, vegetables, meat and fish between 8 am and 6 pm

All medical stores and hospitals

Takeaway services in restaurant for limited time

Supply via food delivery apps Swiggy, Zomato etc.

Travel for medical necessity within districts. Re-registration is required for inter-district travel for medical purposes

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: What Will Remain Shut

All schools, colleges, universities coaching centres and other educational institutes

Supermarkets, shopping complexes and malls

Hotels, restaurants (for dine-in) and lodges

Beauty parlors, salons and spas

TASMAC liquor shops

Cinema theatres, gyms, yoga training institutes, recreation clubs, all bars, auditoriums, entertainment/amusement parks/meeting halls

Retail outlets in Koyambedu wholesale market

All private offices, institutions, IT, ITES

Beaches, parks, zoological parks, archaeology sites and museums

Swimming pools and sports training academies

Places of worship

In addition, inter and intra-district public and private transport will not permitted, except for medical grounds. Rental taxis and autorickshaws won't ply. All cultural, political and religious gatherings will remain banned. Vegetables, fruits required by the general public will be provided by the Department of Horticulture in vehicles across the state in collaboration with the concerned local bodies and corporation.

