New Delhi, August 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday witnessed some light moments during a hearing of a bail plea of a murder convict. The man, whose hearing was underway in the top court was seeking permission to leave jail on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtmi. Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde in a jovial but ironic manner, told the convict's counsel that Lord Krishna was born in jail on Janmashtmi and the convict was seeking bail on the same day citing his birth as an excuse for his release..

“You want bail or jail? Today Lord Krishna was born in jail. Do you want to leave jail?” reported Hindustan Times quoting CJI Bobde as saying. The apex court was hearing the bail plea of the murder convict Dharmendra Valvi. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. “Good. Religion is not something you are extremely attached to,” CJI Bobde added. Notably, Hindu deity Lord Krishna was born in Jail to Devaki and Vasudev. They were imprisoned by Lord Krishna’s Uncle Kansa.

According to the report, Valvi is a Congress I party member. He and five other party workers, were involved in a murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in 1994. A trial court convicted them in the murder of the BJP worker the Bombay high court in September 2017 upheld the trial court’s verdict. Currently, the appeal against the Bombay High Court’s judgment is pending before the top court. Valvi was released on bail by the apex court on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

